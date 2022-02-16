Beautiful Berkshire Bobcat and Coyote Caught on Camera (2 videos)

This past summer, we had quite the wildlife theme happening as residents all throughout the Berkshires and beyond were capturing video and images of our furry friends in the wild and sharing them on Facebook. We saw quite the collection of bear activity in the Berkshires including attempts to get into homes, roaming around, and hunting for food. We have also seen videos and images of bobcats, moose, and more.

Speaking of bobcats, we have a couple of spectacular videos to share with you thanks to Sally Naser of CR Wildlife Cams. The first video features 21 seconds of a bobcat sniffing around and perhaps on the hunt for food. Check it out.

As you can imagine, many folks commented on this Berkshire bobcat video as they thought the animal was beautiful and fascinating to watch. There's no argument there.

The second video features a coyote in Worcester County, which even though the animal's appearance is very brief, coyotes caught on camera is certainly something that you don't see every day. I thought it would be fun to take a peek.

Again, this was another video that received some feedback with the general theme being that this is a great video and that this animal is beautiful. You can check out the comments and Sally's other videos by going to her Facebook page.

It won't be too long now until the Berkshire weather turns warm as we head into spring. It will be exciting to see what other animals Sally catches on film and shares with her friends on Facebook. Stay tuned, you never know what animal will pop up on video next. Speaking of bobcats, here's a video of one in my backyard in Pittsfield grabbing some lunch.

