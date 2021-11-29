Berkshire Busk! Plans 2022 Return To The Streets of Great Barrington!

Berkshire Busk!, the summer busking festival that took place along the streets of downtown Great Barrington in 2021, is making a return to the town's streets once again in 2022. The announcement was made today by festival director, Eugene Carr.

Numerous acts of all kinds gained great exposure...

Berkshire Busk! is coming off a huge 2021 season which took place over 10 weeks in downtown Great Barrington and featured over 100 groups from here in the Berkshires and also beyond the county's borders, that were happy to get some exposure to the Berkshires public and even more online. Performances ranged from jazz, folk, dance, acrobatics, and all kinds of very cool acts in between. The event was supported by over 20 local businesses and the Town of Great Barrington.

The 2021 festival was hugely successful...

The 2021 festival drew an estimated 4,000 people over the summer and reached over 150,000 visitors on social media sites. According to a media release from Berkshire Busk!, in surveying done by Bard College at Simon’s Rock, half of the crowd in downtown said they came out specifically to attend the festival.

Festival Director, Eugene Carr also announced today that Carli Scolforo, who served as a member of the Berkshire Busk production team in 2021, has been hired to take on the role of the festival's General Manager. Scolforo was seen each week on social media hosting nightly live streams on the Berkshire Busk! Instagram account where she filmed and interviewed performers and fans.

Scolforo is thrilled to take on a bigger role...

I’m thrilled to be taking on a larger role with Berkshire Busk!. After a year of isolation, it was such a joy to be involved in the community of downtown Great Barrington and to give many of the performers and attendees their first live music experience since the pandemic began. Now, with a year of experience under our belt, we’re working on a variety of innovative ideas to make this festival bigger and better.

Carli Scolforo (second from left) has been hired as the new General Manager of Berkshire Busk! Photo via Berkshire Busk! Facebook

Carr says that specific plans for the summer of 2022 will be announced next spring.

