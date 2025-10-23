It's something that has captured the hearts and minds of children, adults, and families in Berkshire County and beyond: The Berkshire Carousel.

Get our free mobile app

After a successful season with thousands and thousands of people taking rides on the finely crafted horses, the Berkshire Carousel is wrapping up its season this weekend. Located on Center Street in Pittsfield, the Berkshire Carousel's last day of rides for the season will be this Saturday, October 2. It's going to be a day to remember and cherish.

Approved by Stephen Lenz Janet Crawford/The Berkshire Carousel loading...

Here's the schedule of events per a press release from The Berkshire Carousel:

Thursday, October 23, 5-7 pm

- Free rides in collaboration with The Berkshire Eagle Trunk or Treat

- Free tickets will be distributed at the Eagle for rides.

Friday, October 24, 5 pm

- The Berkshire Scareousel float will be in the Halloween parade.

- Band: Sample the Cat to perform new single "Circles."

- "Circles" was inspired by the revival of the Carousel.

Saturday, October 25, 12-5 pm (closing day)

- Free Ride Day sponsored by Bella Nissan

- Food Trucks

- Goody Bags for the first 100 riders

Photo approved by Stephen Lenz Janet Crawford/The Berkshire Carousel loading...

If you haven't experienced The Berkshire Carousel, now is the perfect opportunity with crisp air and beautiful Berkshire foliage. A ride on the carousel this weekend will make for some great photo opportunities.

Photo approved by Stephen Lenz Janet Crawford/The Berkshire Carousel loading...

The Berkshire Carousel's website states that over 300 volunteers created more than just a carousel; they built a symbol of community spirit and forged friendships that continue to thrive. You can be part of the community spirit and enjoy the camaraderie by attending the Berkshire Carousel this weekend. Learn more about The Berkshire Carousel by going here.

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz