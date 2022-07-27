Once again WSBS hosted another fun night at the VFW in Great Barrington as Sounds of Summer was a big hit. The weather was absolutely perfect. This time around the band Critical Mass returned to the popular concert series. This six-piece upbeat band cranked out some dance classics from such artists as Sheryl Crow, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Cars, Black Crowes, 10,000 Maniacs, and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, just to name a few. The band did a bang-up job on these tunes and the crowd was into it.

The attendance continues to grow each week along with dancing from audience members. The Laura's on the Go food wagon had a decent line as their menu is quite robust. If you haven't yet, you'll definitely want to give them a try next time you are at Sounds of Summer. Speaking of Laura's we want to thank them once again for being this year's food vendor. Also, thanks to our sponsors including the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank and Fairview Hospital. Other shout-outs go to Day Mountain Sound, the Great Barrington VFW, and Critical Mass. If you haven't had the chance to experience Critical Mass, you'll want to seize your opportunity soon. You can check out their schedule by going here.

Next week (Aug. 2) we are happy to bring you Whiskey City. Make sure you get to the Great Barrington VFW early as there is always a big turnout when Whiskey City comes to town. Check out the photos below from the Critical Mass show and we'll see you soon at Sounds of Summer. Get your dancing shoes ready.

Sounds of Summer: Critical Mass

