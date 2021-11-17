This Thanksgiving local run specialists Berkshire Running Center are hosting their 6th Annual Thankful 5k to help eliminate hunger in Pittsfield.

In collaboration with Mountain One, Mayor Tyer and the City of Pittsfield, Berkshire Running Center has expanded the annual Thankful 5k for 2021.

Instead of the traditional run taking place on Thanksgiving Day, this year the sixth running of the race will be held on Small Business Saturday, bringing the event to the Downtown Pittsfield on the busiest shopping weekends of the year. Changing the day from Thanksgiving morning to the weekend will hopefully be a huge economic diver for the kickoff weekend of the holiday shopping season.

As always, the 5K event is a fundraiser for the local food pantries in the City of Pittsfield which serves almost 2000 families locally. The event is free to run or walk, however, participants are asked to bring a nonperishable to the start of the race in a lieu of a registration free.

After all that our community has experienced in the past year, I am absolutely thrilled about the annual Thankful Run, which will be held on Small Business Saturday this fall. I am truly grateful to all those who will take to the streets that morning, providing a boost to our local pantries and downtown merchants as well. Mayor Linda Tyer, City of Pittsfield

In addition to the food collection, warm winter Thankful hats are available for sale for $25 and the full donation will go directly to the downtown food pantries. Those who cannot participate in the race can still purchase a hat to support the cause.

Berkshire Running Center has partnered also with MountainOne as a corporate sponsor for the race season 2021-2022, so in addition to the $25 per hat that goes towards the food pantry, MountainOne will donate an additional $5 for every hat sold.

MountainOne is pleased to support the health and wellness of our community, and we couldn’t ask for better partners than Kent, Shiobbean, and the team at Berkshire Running Center. We look forward to many exciting races with them this year. MountainOne CEO Robert J. Fraser

Registration is open online or in person at Berkshire Running Center thru Friday, November 26 at 6pm. There will be no day of registration. Bibs can be picked up on Friday, at Berkshire Running Center from 10-6pm. Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the start of the race.

Registration and hats can be found here.

