Berkshire County, Are You A Fan Of This Polarizing Beverage?

If you're older or let's just say "of a certain age", and you grew up in or around New England, you may be aware of a particular "soda" that because of supply chain issues, is getting increasingly harder to find nowadays.

What beverage am I referring to? It's called "Moxie" and it's been around for more than 140 years. The "soda" is especially popular with New Englanders, and it's the official soft drink of Maine. You may wonder why I keep putting quotation marks around the word soda when I talk about Moxie. It's for the fact that when I drink soda, I drink it to feel refreshed. I have never once felt refreshed after drinking Moxie.

Get our free mobile app

Moxie just might be the quintessential definition of the term "polarizing beverage". You either absolutely love it or you can't stand it. There is no in-between. Personally, I can't stand the stuff. To me, it tastes like fizzy cough syrup. Always has. Always will. The first time I ever tried it(granted, I was quite young), I gagged, ran to the fridge, and chugged something, anything, to get that taste out of my mouth.

Later, sometime after I reached adulthood, I figured I'd give it another chance. After all, my mom absolutely loves the stuff! Nope. I gagged on it that time, too. When Moxie was first introduced upon an unsuspecting public way back when, it was marketed as a medicine. And indeed, that's what it tastes like to me.

Regardless, it's all about personal taste. And let me tell you, Moxie has an impressive army of staunch supporters, advocates, and fans. And if you're a fan, you may be wondering why it's so hard to find lately.

According to the Associated Press, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, which is the local bottler of Moxie, says the shortage can be attributed to supply-chain issues. Hopefully, the shortage won't last long. Devoted son Eric just has to get his beloved Mom her supply of Moxie!

For more on the story, please visit the AP's website here.

So Moxie is one of the signature drinks of New England. What are some of the signature drinks from particular states? Take a look at these:

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.