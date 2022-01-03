Berkshire County Based Greylock FCU Promotes Nowicki

Berkshire County-based Greylock Federal Credit Union has moved a longtime employee up in the ranks.

Joined in 2013 as mortgage closer...

Greylock Federal Credit Union has promoted Kaci Nowicki to Assistant Vice President, Residential Lending. She started with Greylock in 2013 as a mortgage closer.

Vice President, Mortgage Originations Manager Tara McCluskey says she is ready...

Kaci is ready for this... I have no doubt that her dedication to Greylock and deep understanding of the mortgage process will be an important part of our Members’ success. ~ Vice President, Mortgage Originations Manager Tara McCluskey

Photos courtesy: Greylock Federal Credit Union

A familiar role with expanded responsibilities...

In her new role, Nowicki manages the mortgage closing and processing groups. She started her banking career as a teller at an area bank. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Studies, Business Finance from Southern New Hampshire University. She lives in Windsor with her husband Matthew and their daughter Nora.

Greylock serves Berkshire County and beyond...

Greylock membership is open to anyone who lives, works, attends school, worships or regularly conducts business in Berkshire County, the towns of Westfield, Southwick, Granville, Montgomery, and Russell, Massachusetts; Bennington County, Vermont; or Columbia County, New York. Greylock Federal is wholly owned by its more than 94,200 Members and offers full-service branches in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Adams, North Adams, Williamstown, Lanesborough, and Lenox, Massachusetts, and Greenport/Hudson, New York.

