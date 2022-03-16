Berkshire County Big Y Stores Raising Money For Ukraine Relief

Big Y World Class Markets have announced a huge fundraising effort to help the people of Ukraine. And the company's markets throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including the local stores here in Berkshire County, are taking part.

According to a media release, Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations to help provide humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis.

The fundraising effort starts tomorrow, Thursday, March 17th...

Starting Thursday, March 17th and continuing through Wednesday, March 30th, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to the American Red Cross Relief Efforts at all Big Y World Class Markets throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. The effort includes our local Berkshire County stores in Pittsfield, Lee, Great Barrington, and North Adams.

(above: The Big Y World Class Market on West Street in Pittsfield)

Donations will support the global Red Cross movement response to provide humanitarian relief to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine...

Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and their families locally and abroad. We are a local and trusted community partner that can provide our customers and employees a means to show their support to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine through our partnership with the American Red Cross. ~ Big Y President and CEO Charles L. D’Amour

A strong tradition of supporting those in need...

According to the media release, Big Y, its customers, and employees have a strong tradition of supporting those in need through the American Red Cross. The 12-plus-year partnership has raised over $1.6 million to support international and domestic disasters.

