Berkshire County Big Y’s Hosting Big Event Today Only

Hey, Berkshire County, looking for a new job? A new career? Are you looking to get back into the workforce after a long, painful pandemic? Well, if you are ready to get back out there, first things first.

You can either check out the Berkshires Virtual Job Fair, which is going on right now in its final week online at wupe.com. There are plenty of exciting job opportunities to check out from some pretty awesome local businesses.

If you don't see anything there that interests you, or maybe you just need some gainful employment RIGHT NOW or possibly sooner, there's another route you can try. Today, March 1, ONLY, your Local Big Y World Class Market is holding an on-the-spot hiring event.

The event is happening today only from 4-7 p.m. As long as you are 18 years or older, you can stop by any area Big Y and apply for any position that appeals to you. Between 4-7 p.m., hiring managers will be on hand to make on-the-spot job offers for full-time positions! That's great!

This hiring event is happening at all Big Y locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut. If you are simply unable to attend the hiring event in person, no worries, you can apply online. Just head to Big Y's website here.

You can also find out more about what Big Y can offer you such as their 401K plan, medical, dental, and vision plans, voluntary benefits, discount programs, even their scholarship program! They even have testimonials from happy employees. Again, for more info, visit Big Y's website here.

