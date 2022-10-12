I've got a question for you, residents of Berkshire County. What's your honest opinion of Governor Charlie Baker? Do you think he's done a good job? Or do you think he's done a remarkably lousy job? Or do you think Governor Charlie is just okay?

The reason I ask this question is that the global business intelligence company Morning Consult recently did a study on approval ratings for the governors of each and every state in the country.

The results may surprise some people, let me just say. The bottom line is this: If you don't think Governor Baker is doing a good job you're in the minority. The majority of Massachusetts residents think Baker's time in office is outstanding!

In fact, Governor Baker's approval ratings are so good, he's currently the most popular governor in the country. Wow! Considering that, overall, most governors across the country that are on November's ballot have decent approval ratings, I'd say that's pretty impressive for Baker.

According to Morning Consult's study, Charlie Baker is America's most popular governor with an approval rating of 74% approval rating. 74%!!! Way to go, Charlie! Only 20% of registered voters disapprove of Baker's performance in office.

And another New England governor comes in at #2, with a 73% approval rating. Vermont's Governor Phil Scott is the second most popular governor in the country. Way to represent, New England!

Based on their approval ratings, the Top 10 Most Popular Governors in the Country are, according to Morning Consult:

Charlie Baker - Massachusetts Phil Scott - Vermont Larry Hogan - Maryland Doug Burgum - North Dakota Mark Gordon - Wyoming Jim Justice - West Virginia Kay Ivey - Alabama Brad Little - Idaho Andy Beshear - Kentucky Chris Sununu - New Hampshire

Something else that I thought was surprising is that the Top 10 is DOMINATED by Republicans. Only #9, Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky, is a Democrat. Oh, before I forget, the least popular governor in the country right now?

Oregon's Governor Kate Brown has the highest disapproval rating at 56%, followed by Arizona's Doug Ducey with a rating of 49%. Whether you agree or disagree with Governor Baker's approval rating, you should definitely check out the study. Visit Morning Consult's website here.

