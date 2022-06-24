Free: Great News for Berkshire County Parents and Soon to Be Parents

I remember prior to my daughter being born my wife and I like most parents were getting all of the preparations together in our Pittsfield home before our daughter joined our family. We, of course, got the nursery set up, put together the crib had clothing and bedding ready to go, and much more. You know, the typical stuff. It was a very exciting time as anticipation was in the air. We could not wait to meet our daughter.

One Important Item That We Received from Our Folks Was a Brand New Car Seat and We Were Able to Get the Pittsfield Police Department to Help Us with the Installation Process

In case you didn't know many organizations including police departments throughout Massachusetts will assist with car seat installation. They will perform an inspection as well. Find a location near you by going here. I personally recommend this free service especially if you are a first-time parent as it gives you peace of mind knowing that the car seat is installed properly for when its time for your little one to ride home with you.

Car Seats Can Be Expensive. Is There A Way I Can Get One at A Discount?

Great question and as a matter of fact, you can get one for free this Sunday, June 26 at Wal-Mart on Curran Highway in North Adams. That's right. If you are a parent of a little one or are expecting, have access to a vehicle, and you live in Berkshire County or Southern Vermont, you are eligible to attend this event on Sunday and receive a free car seat or booster seat. The event will take place from 2-6 pm. If you have any questions you can call (413) 662-8034 and/or check out WWLP's website.

