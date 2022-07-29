This Berkshire County Health Dept. is Offering a Valuable Service to Protect Kids

Before my daughter was born, my wife and I were getting all of our preparations in order for the big day at Berkshire Medical Center. One task that I took care of was making sure I had the car seat installed correctly. Seeing that I was about to become a new parent, I contacted the Pittsfield Police Department as they offer a service where an officer will go to your home and help you install your car set properly. I think this is a valuable service for parents as it gives you peace of mind that your little one is riding safely in your vehicle.

Did You Know That 3 Out of 4 Car Seats are Installed or Used Incorrectly? Don't Panic, Berkshire County's Tri-Town Health Department in Lee is Here to Help

Because of this alarming statistic, similar to local Berkshire County police departments, Lee's Tri-Town Health Department is offering a service where you can schedule a free educational installation appointment with a certified child safety passenger technician. In addition, the department offers free car seats to those who qualify.

It's All About Safety and Protection

In addition to scheduling an appointment, the department is sharing these 4 Safety Tips:

Children should be rear-facing from birth until age 2-4 or until they reach the max weight or height of their car seat.

Children should be forward-facing after outgrowing rear-facing car seats and until at least the age of 5.

Children should be using a booster seat after outgrowing the forward-facing car seat and until the seat belt fits properly.

Children should use the car's seat belt when the belt fits properly without a booster seat.

To schedule your free educational installation appointment, contact Jill Sweet by emailing: jill@tritownhealth.org or by calling (413) 717-7209. Here's to safe car rides for your little ones.

