Berkshire County residents love car shows. The big Motorama car show in North Adams recently took place, and earlier in August, the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street car show occurred with a record turnout.

Another Popular Labor Day Weekend Car Show Returns to Berkshire County This Weekend

Another Berkshire County car show will occur this Labor Day weekend on Sunday, August 31st, as the Olde Yankee Street Rods' 56th annual Classic Cruisers Car Show will be held at the Great Barrington VFW from 9 am - 3 pm. There will be street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, customs, motorcycles, tucks, and more.

Other Information and Attractions of About This Berkshire County Car Show Include the Following

30 show favorites, including Best of Show Car & Best of Show Truck

Dash Plaques to the First 200 vehicles

Breakfast

Lunch

Music

vendors

$10 entry donation

Rain date is September 1 (rain or shine)

The Money Raised from This Berkshire County Car Show Goes Toward a Worthy Cause

I recently spoke with Brian Jeffries from The Olde Yankee Street Rods, and he mentioned that the organization awards vocational scholarships, which means the proceeds are used to financially assist local youths who are applying to vocational schools.

Olde Yankee Street Roads is Looking for New Members

Brian mentioned that the organization is still looking for new members. You can get more information and become a member by going here or by calling (413) 429-5232.

