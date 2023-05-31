Berkshire County Cheese On Recall Due To Possible Listeria

Heads up, friends in the beautiful Berkshires. I'm once again spreading the word concerning a food recall due to a potential health threat. And I know I've said this before, but doesn't it seem like these recalls are happening more and more recently?

Our friends at the Food and Drug Administration are reaching out to those of us in the media to let you know about a recall concerning certain types of cheeses manufactured right here in Berkshire County that may be contaminated with Listeria.

According to a media alert from the FDA, Cricket Creek Farm in Williamstown is recalling 165 units of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

As you may or may not know, Listeria can cause sometimes fatal infections in the young, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Possible symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The FDA reports via the media alert:

Sophelise and Tobasi were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats, Williamstown, MA; Provisions Williamstown, Williamstown, MA; McEnroe Organic Farm Market, Millerton, NY; New Lebanon Farmers Market; New Lebanon, NY, at restaurants, and farmers markets.

The two products that are affected by the recall:

Consumers who have purchased Sophelise, with product code 087055, or Tobasi cheese 315, 341, 048 on or after March 26, should not consume the product. Please return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

One hospitalization due to Listeria monocytogenes has been reported to date, according to the FDA. For the full report, please visit the FDA's website here to get the lowdown.

