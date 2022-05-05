Enjoy a Weekend of Live Music in the Berkshires While Helping Ukraine

In times of hardship, people come together to help and make a difference. Communities throughout the world are doing their part to assist in relief efforts in Ukraine and Berkshire County is no different. The southern Berkshires in particular will be offering a helping hand toward the situation taking place in Ukraine.

Coming up on the weekend of May 14 and 15, you will have two opportunities to enjoy live music in Great Barrington while supporting relief efforts in Ukraine.

First, on May 14 the Lucky Bucket Band will be performing at the Gazebo on Main Street behind Great Barrington Town Hall. The concert starts at 6:00 pm. The band will have you dancing with music from the '60s, '70s, '80s, and more. Plus, there will be a special appearance by State Representative Smitty Pignatelli. In addition, Roger the Jester will be there to entertain all. Admission is free. Make sure you enjoy some food and make a donation that will be used to help Ukrainian citizens.

Second, on May 15, live, local music continues. This time there will be two bands performing live at the Great Barrington VFW. Both Pick-Up Line and Shyne will be sure to keep you dancing beginning at 1 pm. Admission to the event is $20 per car with food, raffles, and chances to win. All proceeds will support Ukrainian Orphans and Humanitarian Assistance. This event is proudly sponsored by Robin's Nest, Strong Hold Rescue.

So, mark May 14 & 15 on your calendar and get ready for some live, local music with three amazing Berkshire County bands all while supporting a very worthy cause. Dance and make a difference.

