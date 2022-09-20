Will a Popular Costume Store Make a Return to the Berkshires This Year?

One thing I loved as a kid around Halloween time was shopping for a costume. Really though, what kid didn't enjoy costume shopping for Halloween? I would have a blast looking at the costumes at the former Funnybones store on Eagle Street in North Adams. I would walk into the shop and just stare at the Michael Myers mask behind the counter. Actually, I would dream and drool about the mask more than stare. I wanted that mask so badly but at $50-$60, it wasn't a reality at the time. It wasn't until I was a teenager that I saved up enough of my own money from my paper route to purchase the iconic mask from the legendary John Carpenter film.

Shopping for Costumes at K-Mart in the Berkshires as Kid and an Adult Was Also a Hoot

I also enjoyed shopping for costumes at K-Mart in North Adams and in Great Barrington. Heck, right up until K-Mart in Great Barrington went out of business, I would purchase costumes for my adult Halloween parties. I remember in recent years, purchasing a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costume along with an adult-sized whoopee cushion. I know, I'm still a child at heart.

Now, this by no means is a commercial, but nowadays many people shop for their costumes as Spirit Halloween which leads to the question.

Will there be a Spirit Halloween Store in the Berkshires This Year?

I'm sure a few folks hope that the store will return to the Berkshires but after looking at the company's website, there is no indication that the store is currently in or will return to Berkshire County. If you want to go to the costume store in Massachusetts, you'll either have to drive to Westfield, Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke, or Hadley. If we hear of the store setting up shop in the Berkshires, we'll let you know.

