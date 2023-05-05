Another Deceiving Debit Card Scam is Penetrating Berkshire County

Scams continue to make their way around Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts. I personally have had scammy emails related to Federal Express and have heard about some people who have experienced the grandparent scam which as a matter of fact is a scam that Massachusetts Police warned the public about a few months ago.

Get our free mobile app

Berkshire County Folks Should Be Cautious of Another Scam That Is Currently Going Around Locally

There's another scam that I recently learned about. A member from one of the Berkshire County neighborhood group pages mentioned to the group members that he recently received a text message telling him that his debit card was locked due to an attempted questionable purchase. The text also gave him a number to call. He grabbed his debit card and looked at the number on the back of the card. It was a different number. He then called the number on his card and low and behold the card was not locked. It was an attempted scam. Other members of the group mentioned how they were receiving similar scammy messages as well.

He Had Some Suggestions for Members of the Group Regarding This Debit/Credit Card Scam

The group member who received the text suggested to the other members that if they ever receive any similar messages regarding debit and/or credit cards or bank accounts, always call the number on the cards or the listed number for their bank. That is some sound advice and I'm glad to hear he wasn't taken.

It's Always a Good Idea to Report Scams and Suspicious Activity

In this day in age, we have to be vigilant and protect ourselves. Another thing you can do if you are a victim of an attempted scam is if possible, ask for the company who's calling/texting you and get a name and phone number and then call the Federal Trade Commission at (877) 382-4357 or go here and report the scam to the commission.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.