If you live in the Northeast and you're a fan of the New England Patriots and also a fan of IPAs, this is some pretty cool news right here. An Indian Pale Ale celebrating the Patriots and their old-school logo!

Nantucket, Massachusetts-based Cisco Brewers is teaming up with the New England Patriots to launch a seasonal IPA called "Forever New England Gameday IPA" just ahead of the 2022-2023 football season.

I remember quite fondly hoisting a few on NFL Sundays back in the day. And even though(with the exception of the occasional beer and I mean very occasional), I no longer partake, I might have to get my hands on some of this just to give it a try.

Established in Nantucket back in 1995, Cisco Brewers now has five pubs across New England(three in Massachusetts, and one each in Connecticut and New Hampshire). And this new IPA will be available at all of them.

The beer will also be available at bars and eateries throughout New England and (YES!) liquor stores in both 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans. The concoction is described as a slightly hazy pale ale made with two different hops and an alcohol by volume of 5.4%.

As you can see in the above picture, the cans will feature the old "Pat the Patriot" logo which the Patriots will be featuring on the throwback uniforms they'll be wearing at some of their home games this upcoming season.

Oh, did I forget to mention? Forever New England Gameday IPA will also(obviously!) be available at Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place through at least the 2022-2023 season. As I said, I'm going to have to try at least one. That would be a cool way to kick off the season on opening weekend!

For more info, check out Cisco Brewers on Instagram.

