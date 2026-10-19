Two Berkshire County Towns are Among US Favorites, Do You Agree?

One thing I love about the Berkshires is walking around our quaint towns, especially during this time of year. There's nothing like walking through a downtown area and having the beautiful Berkshire foliage as a backdrop.

Living in Each Section of Berkshire County Has Given Me an Appreciation of the Berkshires as a Whole...It's Hard to Pick a Favorite

Since I have lived in all sections of Berkshire County, including North Adams, Cheshire, Lee, and Pittsfield, it's really difficult to pick a favorite downtown. I lived in Lee for five years, and walking throughout the downtown area was enjoyable, as it offered a cozy, get-to-know-your-neighbors type of feel. Walking in, say, downtown North Adams was more roomy and felt a little more like home in some ways since I grew up and was raised in North Adams.

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Cheshire has the quaint, cozy feel as well. I lived there for a few years and now visit my mother there. I enjoy walking in the downtown area and on School Street, where my grandmother used to live. Plus, walking on the section of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail next to Cheshire Lake is both beautiful and peaceful. If you haven't walked in that section of the trail, do it. You'll find that it's a breathtaking walk. The general theme for me is cozy. It seems like the cozier the town and the less hustle and bustle, the more enjoyable the experience.

Two Berkshire County Towns are Among US Favorites

Speaking of Berkshire County towns that people like walking in and exploring, both Stockbridge and Lenox are among the top favorites according to World Atlas. I can totally understand this, as these towns contain cozy downtown areas that are packed with merchants and activities that tourists and locals alike want to explore.

Lenox and Stockbridge Receive Accolades

Each year, Lenox hosts the Apple Squeeze event that draws thousands. Likewise, Stockbridge offers some fun events that draw the folks in, especially the Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas event. In addition, the annual Naumkeag Pumpkin Show is currently taking place in Stockbridge.

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Some Other Berkshire County Towns Deserve to be on the List, Would You Agree?

While I agree that Lenox and Stockbridge belong on the list, I think some other Berkshire County towns are worth being recognized on the list too, including the ones I mentioned earlier. Which Berkshire towns would you add to World Atlas' list?

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff