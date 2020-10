Berkshire County Early In-Person Voting Deadlines and Ballet Drop Box Locations

It is now too late in the game to vote by mail. If you have a ballot in-hand you can drop it in your city or town’s Ballot Drop Box. Early in-person voting deadlines vary from town to town. Some deadlines may have passed or are ending today or tomorrow. The information below will help you in your voting process whether voting in-person early or using the drop box option in your city or town.

All polls on Election Day Tuesday, November 3rd are open from 7:00am to 8:00pm. Click here if you are not sure of your voting location.

ADAMS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

8 Park Street

Adams, MA 01220

EMAIL: hmeczywor@town.adams.ma.us

FAX: (413) 743-8316

OFFICE ADDRESS: 8 Park Street, Adams

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 8 Park Street (In front of Town Hall)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 29th 9:00am-4:00pm Town Hall

ALFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

5 Alford Center Road

Alford, MA 01230

EMAIL: clerk@townofalford.org

FAX: (413) 528-4581

OFFICE ADDRESS: 5 Alford Center Road, Alford

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 5 Alford Center Road

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline Passed

BECKET

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

557 Main Street

Becket, MA 01223

EMAIL: townclerk@townofbecket.org

FAX: (413) 623-6036

OFFICE ADDRESS: 557 Main Street, Becket

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 557 Main Street (Town Hall front porch)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline Passed

CHESHIRE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

80 Church Street

Box S

Cheshire, MA 01225

EMAIL: townclerk@cheshire-ma.gov

FAX: (413) 743-0389

OFFICE ADDRESS: 80 Church Street, Cheshire

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 80 Church Street (At Town Hall entrance)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 29th 9:00am-5:00pm Town Hall

CLARKSBURG

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

111 River Road

Clarksburg, MA 01247

EMAIL: townclerk@clarksburgma.gov

FAX: (413) 664-6575

OFFICE ADDRESS: 111 River Road, Clarksburg

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 111 River Road (Tax Collector's drop box inside Town Hall entryway)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 29th 2:00pm-4:00pm Senior Center

DALTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

462 Main Street

Dalton, MA 01226-1677

EMAIL: mblake@dalton-ma.gov

FAX: (413) 684-6129

OFFICE ADDRESS: 462 Main Street, Dalton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 462 Main Street (At sidewalk near accessible ramp on South Carson Ave.)

462 Main Street (Town Hall entry porch on South Carson Ave.)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 29th 8:30am-4:30pm Town Hall

EGREMONT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 368

South Egremont, MA 01258

EMAIL:townclerk@egremont-ma.gov

FAX: (413) 528-5465

OFFICE ADDRESS: 171 Egremont Plain Road, South Egremont

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 171 Egremont Plain Road

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 9:00am-3:00pm Town Hall

FLORIDA

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

379 Mohawk Trail

Drury, MA 01343

EMAIL: floridaclerk.floridamass@gmail.com

FAX: (413) 664-8640

OFFICE ADDRESS: 379 Mohawk Trail, Drury

GREAT BARRINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

334 Main Street

Great Barrington, MA 01230

EMAIL: jmessina@townofgb.org

FAX: (413) 528-1026

OFFICE ADDRESS: 334 Main Street, Great Barrington

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 334 Main Street (Black drop box, to the left of front stairs to Town Hall)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 8:30am-4:00pm Town Hall

HANCOCK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 1097

Hancock, MA 01237

EMAIL: hantclb1@aol.com

FAX: (413) 738-5310

OFFICE ADDRESS: 3650 Hancock Road, Hancock

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 3650 Hancock Road

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 10:00am-12:00pm Town Hall

HINSDALE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 803

Hinsdale, MA 01235

EMAIL: clerk@hinsdalema.gov

FAX: (413) 655-8807

OFFICE ADDRESS: 39 South Street, Hinsdale

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 39 South Street

39 South Street (Side of building)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline Passed

LANESBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 1492

Lanesborough, MA 01237

EMAIL: town.clerk@lanesborough-ma.gov

FAX: (413) 443-5811

OFFICE ADDRESS: 83 North Main Street, Lanesborough

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 83 North Main Street

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline Passed

LEE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

32 Main Street

Lee, MA 01238

EMAIL: cbrittain@town.lee.ma.us

FAX: (413) 243-5507

OFFICE ADDRESS: 32 Main Street, Lee

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 32 Main Street (Town Hall entryway)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 8:30am-4:00pm Town Hall

LENOX

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

6 Walker Street

Lenox, MA 01240

EMAIL: ksullivan@townoflenox.com

FAX: (413) 637-5518

OFFICE ADDRESS: 6 Walker Street, Lenox

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 6 Walker Street (Mail slot in door labeled Municipal Drop Box)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 8:30am-4:00pm Town Hall

MOUNT WASHINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

2 Plantain Pond Road

Mount Washington, MA 01258

EMAIL: gailg@townofmtwashington.com

FAX: (413) 528-2839

OFFICE ADDRESS: 2 Plantain Pond Road, Mount Washington

MONTEREY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 277

Monterey, MA 01245

EMAIL: clerk@montereyma.gov

FAX: (413) 528-9452

OFFICE ADDRESS: 435 Main Road, Monterey

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 435 Main Road

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 29th 8:30am-8:00pm Town Hall

NEW ASHFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

188 Mallery Road

New Ashford, MA 01237

EMAIL: elections@sec.state.ma.us

FAX: (413) 458-5461

OFFICE ADDRESS: 188 Mallery Road, New Ashford

NEW MARLBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

807 Mill River Southfield Road

P.O. Box 99

Mill River, MA 01244

EMAIL: kchretien@newmarlboroughma.gov

FAX: (413) 229-7041

OFFICE ADDRESS: 807 Mill River Southfield Road, Mill River

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 807 Mill River Southfield Road, Mill River (Blue box at rear entrance of the parking lot, to the right of entrance)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 8:30am-3:00pm Town Hall

NORTH ADAMS

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

10 Main Street

North Adams, MA 01247

EMAIL: city_clerk@northadams-ma.gov

FAX: (413) 662-3532

OFFICE ADDRESS: 10 Main Street, North Adams

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 10 Main Street (City Hall, front entrance)

10 Main Street (City Hall, side entrance)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 9:00am-12:00pm City Hall

PERU

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

3 East Main Road

Suite 102

Peru, MA 01235

EMAIL: townclerk@townofperuma.com

FAX: (413) 655-2759

OFFICE ADDRESS: 3 East Main Road, Peru

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 3 East Main Road (To the Right of Town Hall front door)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline Passed

PITTSFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

70 Allen Street

Pittsfield, MA 01201

EMAIL: mbenjamin@cityofpittsfield.org

FAX: (413) 499-9463

OFFICE ADDRESS: 70 Allen Street, Pittsfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 70 Allen Street (City Hall rear parking lot)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 8:30am-4:00pm City Hall

RICHMOND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1529 Streetate Road

Richmond, MA 01254

EMAIL: clerk@richmondma.org

FAX: (413) 698-3272

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1529 State Road, Richmond

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1529 State Road

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 8:30am-12:00pm Town Hall

SANDISFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

66 Sandisfield Road

P.O. Box 163

Sandisfield, MA 01255

EMAIL: townclerk@sandisfieldma.gov

FAX: (413) 258-4225

OFFICE ADDRESS: 66 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 3:00am-5:00pm Town Hall

SAVOY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

720 Main Road

Savoy, MA 01256

EMAIL: savoytownclerk@gmail.com

FAX: (413) 743-4292

OFFICE ADDRESS: 720 Main Road, Savoy

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline Passed

SHEFFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

21 Depot Square

Sheffield, MA 01257

EMAIL: fjoyce@sheffieldma.gov

FAX: (413) 229-7010

OFFICE ADDRESS: 21 Depot Square, Sheffield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 21 Depot Square

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 9:00am-4:00pm Town Hall

STOCKBRIDGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 417

Stockbridge, MA 01262

EMAIL: clerk@townofstockbridge.com

FAX: (413) 298-4344

OFFICE ADDRESS: 50 Main Street, Stockbridge

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 50 Main Street (Outside main front door)

50 Main Street (Outside police lobby)

50 Main Street (Inside downstairs lobby)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 9:00am-4:00pm Town Hall (closed 12pm-1pm)

TYRINGHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

116 Main Road

P.O. Box 442

Tyringham, MA 01264

EMAIL: townclerk@bcn.net

FAX: (413) 243-4942

OFFICE ADDRESS: 116 Main Road, Tyringham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 116 Main Road

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 29th 5:00am-7:00pm Town Hall

WASHINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

8 Summit Hill Road

Washington, MA 01223

EMAIL: washington.ma.townclerk@gmail.com

FAX: (413) 623-2116

OFFICE ADDRESS: 8 Summit Hill Road, Washington

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 8 Summit Hill Road

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 8:00am-10:00am Town Hall

WEST STOCKBRIDGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

21 State Line Road

P.O. Box 163

West Stockbridge, MA 01266

EMAIL: clerk@weststockbridge-ma.gov

FAX: (413) 232-7195

OFFICE ADDRESS: 21 State Line Road, West Stockbridge

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 21 State Line Road (Outside Town Hall, on the left of front door)

21 State Line Road (Inside Town Hall, to the left of town clerk's window)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 29th 1:30pm-4:00pm Town Hall

WINDSOR

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1890 Route 9

Suite 2

Windsor, MA 01270

EMAIL: windsortownclerk@gmail.com

FAX: (413) 684-3806

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1890 Route 9, Windsor

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1890 Route 9 (Drop Box 2)

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING: Deadline October 30th 12:00pm-7:00pm Town Hall

WILLIAMSTOWN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

31 North Street

Williamstown, MA 01267

EMAIL: npedercini@williamstownma.gov

FAX: (413) 458-4839

OFFICE ADDRESS: 31 North Street, Williamstown

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 31 North Street (In front of Town Hall)