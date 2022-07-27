Berkshire County Firefighters Send Mutual Aid To Paper Mill Fire
Berkshire County firefighters from New Marlborough Fire & Rescue along with the Southern Berkshire County Tanker Task Force provided mutual aid for a fire in the town of Russell, MA Tuesday evening. Russell is about 30 miles or so up Route 23, a little less than an hour drive from New Marlborough.
(Above: Russell is roughly 30 miles up Route 23 from New Marlborough)
The firefighters were dispatched just after 5:30 PM to provide mutual aid for the fully involved mill fire at the Strathmore Paper Mill in Russell.
(Above: mutual aid fire trucks on the scene of the paper mill fire in Russell Tuesday evening)
A tanker truck from New Marlborough Fire & Rescue with a three-person crew joined other mutual aid tankers from Berkshire County at the fire scene. The New Marlborough tanker was able to provide 5000 gallons of water for fire suppression as part of what was a large tanker shuttle operation that encompassed departments from towns all over Western Massachusetts.
(Above: tanker pumping water toward the paper mill fire)
According to a post on the New Marlborough Fire & Rescue Facebook page, multiple fill sites and dump sites had to be set up all along the roads off of Route 20 near the fire scene, because of the amount of water that was needed to extinguish the fire.
The New Marlborough Tanker was released from the scene and it made its way back to headquarters shortly before midnight.
