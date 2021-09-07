Berkshire County First Responders Honored on 9/11 Attacks Anniversary

Berkshire County First responders are among the very best in the nation, and now it's time to show them a little appreciation. An effort organized by State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli will do just that... in a big way!

State Rep. Pignatelli has organized a special memorial procession that will make its way through several towns in the southern Berkshires on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The procession, which will make its way through downtown Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, and Great Barrington, before coming to an end in Sheffield, will commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the attacks that claimed the lives of roughly 3,000 people. The procession is at the same time an effort to honor the first responders of Berkshire County for their unwavering service to the community.

State Rep. Pignatelli said in a media release today that we can never forget the events of that tragic day.

It is important that we, and the generations to come, never forget the tragic events of September 11th, or take for granted the brave women and men who continue to protect our communities. This procession is a way for the community to come together, not only to thank our courageous first responders but to remember the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that changed our country forever.

Get our free mobile app

Residents along the procession's route are being encouraged to stand outside as it passes by to honor the brave first responders of Berkshire County and those who gave their lives in sacrifice in the aftermath of the attacks. The procession will include close to 30 vehicles including police cruisers, fire trucks, and first-response vehicles, and more than 70 first responders.

Proposed Route & Approximate Timing will be as follows:

11am - Mass DOT Lenox District One

11:03am - Main Street Lenox

11:10am - Main Street Lee

11:12am - Housatonic Street Lee

11:14am - Route 102 (Big Y)

11:20am - Main Street Stockbridge

11:22am - Route 7 South

11:32am - Main Street Great Barrington

11:35am - Route 7 South (Wards Nursery)

11:43am - Finish at Sheffield Green Rte. 7 South