Heads Up, Berkshire County! Food Recall On Fish Sandwiches

I've got another food recall to pass along to you, Berkshire County. This once again comes to us courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration doing their best to get the word out there.

This recall involves a small quantity of frozen fish sandwich fillets and it's a voluntary recall. What's the company? I'm glad you asked. Gorton's Seafood out of Gloucester, MA.

That's right. Gorton's of Gloucester(tell me you don't remember their catchy jingle used in those TV commercials). And here's something interesting: Even though the company is based in Massachusetts, the recall doesn't affect any products sold in the Bay State. However, if you do your grocery shopping in nearby Vermont and/or New York, you may want to continue reading.

According to the FDA via a media statement from Gorton's Seafood:

Gorton’s Seafood is voluntarily recalling frozen seafood item, Gorton’s Fish Sandwich - 100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 oz, due to the isolated and unusual potential presence of large and/or sharp bone fragments. While there have been no reports of injury from the product to date, the company is taking this action to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our consumers.

Gorton's would like to pass this warning on to customers that the recalled product may pose a choking hazard or another physical injury. The recalled product can be identified by the date code and time range listed below:

NAME: Gorton’s Fish Sandwich-100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 OZ

UPC: 0 44400 15440 6

DATE CODE: 2060F2

TIME RANGE: 15:30-17:30

No other Gorton's products or date codes are involved in this recall and to reiterate, the recall does not affect products sold in Massachusetts. However, I know many Berkshire County residents like to go out of state to shop so if you shopped any time recently at a Hannaford Supermarket in New York or Vermont, keep in mind that the recalled product was sold at those locations.

For more on the recall, check out the media statement on the FDA's website here.

