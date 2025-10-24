I moved into my current home in Berkshire County in March 2011. I remember the transition pretty well, but there was one weather event that made me remember 2011 extremely well, and if you live in the Berkshires, you probably remember that event and that year as well.

Get our free mobile app

Many People Remember the Halloween Weekend Nor'Easter in Massachusetts

Do you remember the Halloween weekend snowstorm of 2011? This wasn't just a typical snowstorm, but it was a record-breaking early nor’easter that dumped 1–2 feet of snow between October 29 and 30. Areas including Berkshire County, Worcester County, and Pioneer Valley bore the brunt of that storm. While it's not rare to have big nor'easters in Massachusetts, it certainly doesn't happen often before Halloween.

The Storm Caused a Mess in Western Massachusetts

In addition to the storm being an early one that year, many power outages, downed trees, and power lines resulted from the nor-easter. My in-laws were on the way home from visiting at my house when the storm occurred. They couldn't make it back to their home as the road they had to travel on was shut down. They stayed at a hotel that evening. Needless to say, Halloween 2011 was quite memorable and quite messy.

READ MORE: Using These Dangerous Accessories on Halloween is Illegal in Massachusetts

Will There Be Snow This Halloween in Berkshire County?

You won't have to worry about a snowstorm in Berkshire County this year on Halloween, as the high will be somewhere between the mid-50s and low-60s. However, there may be some rain on that day. It's still early, so the forecast could change, but if you are going out for treats on October 31, you may want to take an umbrella with you.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF