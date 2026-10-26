Will the Berkshires Experience a Chilly or Mild Halloween?

Halloween is less than a week away, and my daughter is excited to get outside and go trick-or-treating. I'm not really sure if she cares too much about the treats. She just likes being outside and exploring the area. I have to keep an eye on her, as sometimes she likes to head into the woods or at least attempts to. She's curious, to say the least. Then again, she's 6, so curiosity comes along with that age, no?

She loves the dressing-up concept. She dresses up as a princess almost daily around the house, after school and on weekends. She loves wearing the big gowns, jewelry, and crowns. Naturally, she wants to be a princess for Halloween, which makes costume shopping easy for me. She already has a thousand princess outfits to choose from...lol.

READ MORE: Bigfoot Sightings in the Berkshires? Could it Be? (VIDEO)

Berkshire County Residents Have Experienced Mild Halloweens and Other Halloweens That Have Been Blasted with Major Snow

One thing about Berkshire County is that you never know what to expect weather-wise. As many remember, back in 2011 we had a huge snowstorm on Halloween weekend, and if memory serves correctly, the storm actually canceled Halloween in some areas of the county. Obviously, that's a freak thing, but the Berkshires have been known to have chilly temperatures on Oct. 31.

READ MORE: The Berkshires Could See a Complicated Winter: Be Prepared

What's the Halloween Forecast for the Berkshires?

This year, while you don't necessarily want to put your kid in shorts and a T-shirt for Halloween, the forecast is predicting a mild day on the last day of the month. As of right now, the National Weather Service, along with many other weather outlets, is calling for a mostly sunny day this Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 40. That's not bad for Halloween.

It's Still a Good Idea to Prepare for Cooler Temps

It wouldn't hurt to still dress the little monsters on the warmer side, though, because once the sun sets and the night moves in, those temperatures drop rather quickly, and trick-or-treating certainly takes place beyond sunset.

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz