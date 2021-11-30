Berkshire County Has 3 Ready Sites For Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

Governor Charlie Baker's administration announced today the deployment of three state-supported mobile units for monoclonal antibody treatment for high-risk individuals who have been exposed to or have COVID-19.

According to a press release from the administration today, the new clinics have the capacity to treat a combined 500 patients per week with therapies that have shown to be effective in reducing the severity of disease and keeping COVID-19-positive individuals from being hospitalized.

These therapies can help prevent hospitalization...

These mobile sites enable individuals with early COVID-19 or who have been exposed to COVID-19 to be treated quickly and safely with monoclonal antibody infusion... While the best protection against COVID-19 is vaccination, these therapies can help prevent hospitalization and severe illness for infected or exposed high-risk individuals. People with questions about whether this treatment is right for them should discuss it with their healthcare provider. ~ Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke

Mobile clinics are not however the only place where you can receive this treatment.

Where can I get this treatment near me?

There are also 32 publicly available locations around Massachusetts where you can receive this medication. A map of sites can be found at Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Locator (arcgis.com).

Yes, you do indeed need a referral to receive this medication...

Referral from a health care provider is required for treatment at any of the three new mobile clinics. Treatment is provided at no cost to the patient and offered regardless of immigration status or health insurance. Patients should discuss with their health care providers whether monoclonal antibody treatment is right for them.

