A True Berkshire Hero Receives Well Deserved Accolades and Award

There's no doubt in my mind that the number of vaccines given to residents throughout Berkshire County this past year would not have been as successful if it weren't for the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative, specifically Heather Barbieri. Heather, who is the Director of Emergency Management Fairview Hospital willingly took the bull by the horns and added to her already full plate of duties as she and her team facilitated approximately 30,000 vaccines to Berkshire County residents.

It was Heather who was the foundation of this operation. Think about how many lives she has saved in our community and did it tirelessly. If you were to look up the definition of hero in the dictionary, Heather's face should be right there in my opinion. The vaccination clinics that took place at W.E.B. DuBois Regional Middle School ran like well-oiled machines thanks to Heather and her team.

This past Wednesday, Great Barrington Rotary awarded Heather the Citizen of the Year award at Crissey Farm in Great Barrington. In a press release, Great Barrington Rotary President, Stephanie Carlson said the following:

Heather is so deserving of our annual award. She is a total professional who works tirelessly for our community, keeping us safe and healthy and she does it with a smile. She has worked at Fairview Hospital since 1994, and consistently puts Service above Self in everything she does.

Below, we have included some photos from the celebratory event that took place on Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022.

Once again, thank you Heather for everything you have done and continue to do for the community. Now let's blast some Prince and get out on the dance floor.

