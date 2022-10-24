Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.

Recently the website Names.org announced its annual list of the most popular baby names state by state and, as expected, the list for Massachusetts features a mixture of old favorites along with a few surprises.

Get our free mobile app

Expectant parents, were you considering "Jack" or "Liam" for your son? How about "Emma"(one of my favorites, perhaps because that's the name of my beautiful niece) or "Isabella"(soooo close! My beautiful granddaughter's name is Isabelle, "e" at the end, no "a") if you are expecting a girl? Guess what? Those names all made Massachusetts' Most Popular list...

Anyway, without further ado, let's get to the reason you clicked on this post, fer crying out loud! After analyzing certain key metrics such as Social Security Administration birth data, Numbers.org came up with the most popular boys' and girls' names both nationally and in each state. Here we go:

The most popular names for girls in Massachusetts in 2022:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Sophia Isabella Amelia Mia Ava Ella Evelyn

The most popular names for boys in Massachusetts in 2022:

Noah Liam Benjamin Henry Jack James Theodore Lucas William Oliver

For more info on the very interesting study, or to see the most popular names for other states or nationally, visit Names.org's website here.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?