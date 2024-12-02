Berkshire County&#8217;s Best Holiday Lights for 2024

Berkshire County’s Best Holiday Lights for 2024

The holiday season in Berkshire County is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables, and plug in the holographic projector. There's no doubt that Berkshire County residents love the holidays and love to show off their hard work with others.

A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our Berkshire County friends and neighbors. The 2024 season is no different.

We've been receiving photo submissions for our "Light Up The Berkshires" contest from towns throughout Berkshire County but we want to see more and we want to see yours. You can submit your photo right now by going here.

Three winners will be drawn via random selection and will each receive $250 in holiday cash. A special thanks to our co-sponsors including J Smegal Roofing and GuttersAnimal Inn of the Berkshires, and Woodlife Farm Market.

Take a look at some of Berkshire County's holiday light displays below.

'Light Up The Berkshires Holiday Lights' Photo Entries for 2024

