Berkshire County’s Best Holiday Lights for 2025

The holiday season in Berkshire County is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to show their holiday spirit by decorating their homes this holiday season. There's no doubt that Berkshire County residents love the holidays and love to show off their hard work with others. Remember, this contest is not limited to the biggest displays or the most lights. Any Berkshire County house decorated for the holidays can enter and have a chance at winning, no matter how big or small the display. So feel free to hang one string of lights or 100, either way, you can participate in the contest and are eligible to win.

A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our Berkshire County friends and neighbors. The 2025 season is no different.

We've been receiving photo submissions for our "Light Up The Berkshires" contest from towns throughout Berkshire County, but we want to see more and we want to see yours. You can submit your photo right now by going here.

Four (4) winners will be drawn via random selection and will each receive $250 Big Y certificate just for lighting up the Berkshires. A special thanks to our co-sponsors, including Big Y, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Woodlife Farm Market.

Take a look at some of Berkshire County's holiday light displays below.

Light Up the Berkshires 2025 Photo Entries Here are the photos we have received so far. Do you see yours? Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media