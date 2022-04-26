Berkshire County Ice Cream Lovers! This Product Can Make You Sick

Here's an important alert passed along by the Food and Drug Administration regarding a certain flavor of ice cream from a popular brand, Berkshire County. Especially if you love ice cream but also suffer from a peanut allergy.

As a public service, the FDA is passing on an alert about a voluntary recall from Turkey Hill Dairy, the manufacturer of Turkey Hill Ice Cream. This recall concerns one product specifically.

Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, PA, is recalling select containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. This recall only affects the 48 oz. containers. Here's a picture:

According to the media statement from the FDA:

The recalled products are limited to 385 containers of the following product and may have been purchased by consumers between 4/14/2022 and 4/19/2022.

The UPC code for the recalled 48 oz. containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream is 020735420935. The sell-by date, which can be found on the bottom of the carton, is 03/02/2023.

The recall happened after a consumer contacted Turkey Hill and said the carton of "Chocolate Marshmallow" they purchased was actually filled with "Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup" ice cream. It was then that Turkey Hill looked further into it and made the discovery.

It is a very serious recall because if you do suffer from a peanut allergy and you eat this by mistake, you run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. Turkey Hill Dairy has not received any reports of consumer illness to date and all retail stores that received the recalled products have been instructed to remove such products from their shelves.

For more on the recall including how you can get a refund if you indeed purchased the product, check out the FDA alert here.

