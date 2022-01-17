Berkshire County Is Great For Sledding… Remember, Safety First!

Adults in the Berkshires might get a little grouchy on winter days like these, having to dig out from the snowstorm and all... but kids love this stuff! And here in the Berkshires, there are so many awesome spots for doing one of the things they love most... SLEDDING!

Sledding is a great activity for our little ones. It's can actually be a good source of exercise too for them... and for YOU too! What goes DOWN... must go UP, well, especially if they want to go again! That means walking up that hill. There is cardio and muscle building in one activity!

All that is wonderful, but please remember, safety should be first and foremost! We hear about sledding accidents all the time, and in most cases, they could have been avoided with common sense and simple safety precautions.

Nationwide Children's Hospital offers some great facts and tips to help keep your kids safe when they hit those kiddie slopes!

Some injury facts...

According to Nationwide Children's Hospital's website, nationwidechildrens.org, most sledding injuries happen when one of two things occur: A child's sled hits a stationary object, or a child falls off their sled. These injuries can be as minor as cuts and bruises, to severe injuries such as broken bones. Head and neck injuries are also common, especially for the youngest of sledders.

Here are some tips for getting your kiddos ready for sledding and for hitting the hills...

Make sure children are dressed warmly, including gloves and boots.

Make sure they wear a helmet to prevent head injuries.

Sleds that can be steered and have braking features may allow for more control.

Make sure to follow manufacturer guidelines for the number of passengers a sled can safely hold.

Teach children to have an adult with them when they go sledding.

Avoid sledding in areas with trees, fences, and light poles or on rocky hills.

Always go down the hill feet first.

Have only the recommended number of passengers on a sled at one time.

Do not sled in the street or on a highway.

Never ride a sled being pulled by a car, ATV, snowmobile, or another motorized vehicle.

Avoid sledding on driveways, hills, or slopes that end in a street, drop off, parking lot, river, or pond.

Because they are hard to steer, the best place to use a tube is in a tubing park – often found at ski resorts.

All of these tips are really just common sense. Please keep your kids safe out there! We hate to hear of injuries that could have easily been avoided!

