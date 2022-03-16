MassHire is Hosting a Multi Industry Job Fair

Our team of Townsquare Media Berkshire radio stations recently hosted a Virtual Job Fair which you can still visit by going here. Now there is another job fair coming up that residents of Berkshire County and beyond who are looking to get back to work or change careers can check out. The MassHire Berkshire Career Center is hosting a multi-industry Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, March 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There's no doubt that local businesses are in the need of filling positions as many of them have had to cut services and reduce their hours of operation. As you may have predicted there will be a number of virtual booths in a variety of areas including the following:

Administrative/Office

Education

Construction & Trades

Healthcare

Hospitality

Human Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Youth & Internships

Full-Time, Part-Time

Seasonal

Pre-registration/account creation is required for the job fair. You can pre-register and view a list of participating vendors by going here.

MassHire has noted that if you need assistance in creating your account or if you want to attend the job fair from the MassHire office, you can stop by their 160 North Street, Pittsfield site and use their resource room. You will be assisted by a staff member.

If now is the right time for you to get back to work or freshen up your career, you may want to give this upcoming Virtual Job Fair a try.

