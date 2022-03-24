How to Protect Berkshire County Kids from Online Dangers

Cyberbullying, sexting, sextortion, and online predators are all dangers that Berkshire County children have to deal with when spending time online. Life isn't as simple as it used to be and our community has to come together to ramp up internet safety and keep our Berkshire County youth protected.

Many Berkshire County Kids are Dealing with Anxiety, Stress, Depression, and Suicidal Thoughts

As mentioned in a previous article, anxiety, stress, depression, and suicidal thinking are at an all-time high for Berkshire County youth which is mainly due to the pandemic disrupting routines and limiting relationships. When you add on internet dangers, it may feel like there is no way out but there is.

Luckily, There's an Upcoming Presentation Focusing on Berkshire County Kids and Online Safety

With all of the online dangers that Berkshire County children and parents have to deal with a special presentation headed up by the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Massachusetts State Police, the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition (NBCC) and the North Adams Public Schools will be taking place at Drury High School in North Adams on Wednesday, March 30.

What Will the Presentation Entail?

The presentation will focus on and educate parents on how they can best protect children from online exploitation specifically the issues mentioned at the beginning of this article along with internet safety, social media 101, digital footprints, and online gaming.

How Can I Sign Up?

You can RSVP to Stephanie Puc at NBCC by calling (413) 663-7588 or you can email spuc@nbccoalition.org by this Monday (Mar. 28). Childcare will be available and dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m. After dinner concludes the presentations will begin. You can get more details by going here.

