Tiny Bathroom Concert Coming to the Berkshires This Weekend (VIDEO)

There's no doubt that Berkshire County is loaded up with live music. Summer concerts are taking over the Berkshires and our residents are most likely happier than ever to be able to get out, get back to a sense of normalcy, and enjoy live music while the Berkshires deliver beautiful summer weather and scenery.

In case you didn't know, another staple in the Berkshires that offers live music from time to time is Hancock Shaker Village and this weekend this beloved Berkshire treasure is going to kick off the Independence Day holiday weekend in style. Coming up on Friday, July 1, Boston singer-songwriter Ali McGuirk will be performing live as part of Hancock Shaker Village's Back Porch Music series. The write-up on Hancock Shaker Village's website states the following about Ali:

Ali McGuirk has been described by The Boston Globe as, “a soul singer who evokes comparisons to Amy Winehouse but rocks even harder.” Her sound combines the sounds of classic soul with folk songwriter lyricism. McGuirk’s debut album, Slow Burn, made rock critic Steve Morse’s “Top Ten albums of 2017” in the Boston Globe and earned her recognition as one of New England’s most compelling artists.

Check Out Ali's Tiny Bathroom Concert Clip Below:

Ali McGuirk is just one of many musicians that will be performing at Hancock Shaker Village's Back Porch Music Series. You can get ticket information along with the complete entertainment schedule by going here.

While we're talking about summer concerts, make sure you don't miss any of these concerts which all begin the week of July 4th.

