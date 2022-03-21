CAREFUL, Berkshire County! This Lotion Is On Recall For Bacteria

Well Berkshire County, as 2022 rolls on so do the product recalls. Here's another one to bring to your attention, especially if you use lotion for your dry skin. And keep in mind, this is a voluntary recall.

The Food and Drug Administration reports that Kao USA Inc., the makers of Jergens lotion, is asking customers who have recently purchased some Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer to check and determine if it is part of a voluntary recall.

Apparently, certain units of Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer could show the presence of a particular bacterium called Pluralibacter gergoviae. This bacterium typically poses little to no threat to people that are healthy.

However, people with weakened immune systems or other health problems may be more susceptible to infections and should be on the alert. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Kao USA Inc. is advising customers to stop using the product immediately if it matches the following description:

Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer, manufactured between October 1, 2021, and October 18, 2021, could be impacted.

The affected lot codes for the 3 oz size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for a pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU":

ZU712851; ZU712911; ZU712861; ZU722851; ZU712871; ZU722881; ZU712881

The affected lot codes for the 10 oz size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU":

ZU722741; ZU732791; ZU722771; ZU732801; ZU722781; ZU732811; ZU732781; ZU732821

Again, the recalled product is limited to just the two sizes, 3 oz, and 10 oz. Kao USA cares about the safety of its customers. For more on the recall and to find out to get a replacement product coupon, go to the FDA's website here.

