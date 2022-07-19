Berkshire County Man Found Guilty In Sexual Assault Case

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained a guilty verdict in the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with intellectual disabilities.

On Tuesday, a jury in Central Berkshire District Court found 36-year-old Joseph Lamb guilty of a single count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14. Judge Jennifer Tyne scheduled sentencing for Wednesday.

“My office prioritizes protecting our most vulnerable community members from victimization and abuse. I am proud of the trial team’s work in presenting this case and holding this defendant accountable for abusing his position of trust,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“I thank the victim for coming forward and sharing her story. I hope this conviction empowers other survivors of sexual assault to do the same. I thank the Lee Police Department for their investigation and the jurors for coming to a just verdict.”

The Lee Police Department and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office received two Disabled Persons Protection Commission reports after the victim disclosed that her bus driver inappropriately touched her in early 2020. Police obtained surveillance footage from the bus company tasked with transporting the disabled woman to and from work, showing that he inappropriately touched her.

At trial, Defense Counsel argued that the interaction was consensual. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office proved that the defendant took advantage of the victim’s intellectual disabilities and that the victim was incapable of providing consent.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court. The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police departments across the county. A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.