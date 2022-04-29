Berkshire County Man Must Pay $3M For Wire Fraud

The wheels of justice turn round and round...That's right, folks. A man from Florida, Massachusetts has been court-ordered to cough up $3 million for his part in a wire fraud scheme going back to 1998.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, Brian Halpern, 49, of Florida, Mass., was sentenced for his part in a scheme to defraud a company based in Massachusetts by falsifying invoices.

Get our free mobile app

Halpern was sentenced to time served in prison(1 day) plus three years of supervised release with the first 18 months to be served in home confinement. Halpern was also ordered to pay forfeiture in the amount of $1,516,186 and restitution in the amount of $3,032,272. That ain't chicken feed.

In August of last year, Halpern pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

In a period of time spanning from 1998 to March of 2019, Halpern and others defrauded a uniform-supply company by causing the company to pay fake invoices for products that were never actually delivered, and by diverting other products that they re-sold for their own benefit.

The DOJ in Boston reports in a media statement that Halpern and his co-conspirators also created a fake supply company and caused the uniform-supply company to pay more than $3 million in fraudulent invoices for purported products that he knew would never be delivered or used.

Halpern is the third person sentenced in connection with the wire fraud scheme. For more on the story, check out the Department of Justice's website here.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year