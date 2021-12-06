Berkshire County Man To Serve Time For Sexual Assault On Minors

It was a long time coming, but justice has finally been served. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a state prison sentence has finally been secured for the perpetrator of a sexual assault that took place in 2003.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured the conviction of Juan Harry, 54, on Friday on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and one count of rape of a child.

Harry fled from prosecution over a decade ago. The North Adams Police Department arrested Harry for sexually assaulting two 11-year-old girls in 2003, and Harry fled the area on the first day the Court expected to begin the trial in 2010.

Then, just a few months ago in August, Nassau County, N.Y. Police arrested Harry on the default warrant. Judge John Agostini sentenced Harry to serve eight to 10 years in State Prison, aligning with state sentencing recommendations.

Here's what Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had to say:

We are glad to finally bring the victims, now adult women who waited a long time for this day, some closure with this lengthy sentence. The District Attorney’s Office will always fight for victims regardless of how long it takes. I thank the North Adams Police and the multi-disciplinary team who investigated this case and gave us enough evidence to secure a conviction. I thank the courageous victims for reliving these horrific events and sharing their powerful victim witness statements with the Court.

