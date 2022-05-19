As Covid Cases Rise Should Berkshire County Reinstate Mask Mandates?

Whether we like it or not, the reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Massachusetts, and there's a possibility that mask mandates could return.

In my own personal experience, I choose to continue to mask up when I go to Berkshire County grocery and department stores. Basically, anywhere inside where there's going to be a lot of people, I throw on my mask just to be safe. My thought is since I am immune-compromised due to having a kidney transplant combined with the fact, that my daughter isn't old enough to receive a vaccination, I need to do everything I can to keep me and my family healthy. I know some people may think that I'm being paranoid but I think it's worth it and putting on a mask is a very small price to pay. That's just me.

Should Berkshire County Mask Up Again for the Time Being?

I recently read an article that was published by NBC Boston regarding a group of physicians and public health experts pushing for schools and the MBTA (Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority) to reinstate a mask mandate until the latest surge passes. I don't think it's a bad idea to proceed with caution and play it safe but then again, I'm sure there are a few that would disagree.

What do you think, should Massachusetts and Berkshire County bring back a mask mandate, at least for the time being or should we continue with what we are currently doing and keep masking optional? By the way, you're required to wear a mask when entering these Massachusetts buildings.

