Berkshire County Natural Monument To Undergo Makeover

Maybe you heard about this already, Berkshire County residents, or maybe you haven't. Either way, it's big news! A certain natural monument in Berkshire County is getting a long overdue facelift.

According to a media statement from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), later this month as part of a redesign plan, a construction project is expected to begin at Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams.

The DCR reports that the project will take place over three phases and is expected to take several years to complete. The reason for the overhaul? Well, the DCR explained it this way in the media statement. They say that the initial work will be:

...focusing on the removal of existing infrastructure, including structures on and over the chasm, to address safety concerns. The next phases will include designing, planning, and installation of new infrastructure that meets current safety requirements.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation says that the experiences of visitors to the park will be greatly enhanced by the improved accessibility and safety features. Amen to that!

Natural Bridge State Park also contains the only white marble dam to be found in North America, built in 1838. As part of the media statement, DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo had this to say:

Natural Bridge State Park is a great example of the beautiful natural resources the Commonwealth has to offer. The construction...will ensure that DCR can provide visitors to Natural Bridge State Park with a safe and fun experience.

I second that emotion. If you've never been, trust me, the Natural Bridge State Park is a wonderful viewing experience and a must-visit! For more info on the story, visit Mass.gov's website here.

