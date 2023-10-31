Berkshire County Has 14 New Families That Need Help and Warm Clothing
In case you haven't heard by now, this past Thursday (Oct. 26) around 10 p.m., a bus unloaded approximately 40 people (14 families) in Berkshire County. All of these people are immigrant refugees. Ages range from tiny babies up to adults. These folks are now permanently in Berkshire County and they have no resources.
Two Berkshire County Groups Have Come Together to Support These Families But Your Help is Needed and Greatly Appreciated
Great Barrington Rotary along with Hevreh of Southern Berkshire have come together to embrace the refugees and to get them the supplies these folks need. With the temperatures dropping one of the big items that is needed right now is warm clothing. With your help, Hevreh and Great Barrington Rotary can achieve their mission of assisting 14 families with warm clothing. Hevreh is currently taking clothing donations but you can also help by donating a Marshall's gift card to the cause. Marshalls has two locations in Berkshire County including the Barrington Plaza in Great Barrington along with 489 Pittsfield Road in Lenox. Hevreh is currently hosting seven of the 14 families. You can also donate directly to these families online by going to Hevreh's website.
Berkshire County Never Fails in Supporting the Local Community
This is the time of year for giving and even though many of us are facing our own struggles, the simple act of making a donation whether it's clothing, money, or a Marshall's gift card will make all of the difference in these people's lives. Hevreh is located at 270 State Road in Great Barrington. For more information regarding donations including donating a Marshall's gift card to the families you can email Robin at robin@robinscandy.com or Rabbi Neil P.G. Hirsch at nhirsch@hevreh.org
