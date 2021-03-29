Berkshire County Resident Rescued After Trapped in Fire (photos)

Since the beginning of the year there have been a number of reports regarding fires in the area. For example a fire occurred outside of Aberdale's on Mar. 6 and a structure fire occurred in Sheffield on Mar. 5. You can read about those two fires by going here. There was a chimney fire back in January in Hillsdale, NY which the Egremont Fire Department reported to. You can read that story by going here. In addition, earlier in March there was an electrical fire in Clayton and you can read about that story by going here. For one reason or another, it seems that every 1-2 weeks, we hear about another fire roaring up in the area and this past Saturday was no different.

According to the Lenox Fire Department, the department along with the Lenox Police Department responded to a fire in town where a resident was trapped on the second floor. I couldn't imagine being in that type of situation. Talk about scary. The good news is that the two departments along with assistance by a number of other local fire departments and emergency service personnel were able to rescue the resident and get the fire under control in about 90 minutes. The location of the fire was at 201 West Street and it occurred at approximately 1:48 in the morning. As of this writing the fire is still under investigation and is to be non-suspicious according to the Lenox Fire Department.

Get our free mobile app

Once again, it's great to see our local departments come together as they protect and serve. Whatever the cause of the fire may have been this past Saturday, it's always a good idea to practice safety measures when sources of heat are involved including the following:

Under no circumstances should you take a torch to a frozen pipe. There are safer ways to thaw the pipe, and the professionals have the proper tools - the cost of a plumber will most likely be less than the deductible on your homeowners insurance when the house catches fire.

Please make sure that you have working Smoke and CO detectors. Do not use the stove to heat your house, and if you are going to warm up the car, make sure that it is outside and not in the garage.

Space heaters should be clear of cords draping over the units; keep space heaters at least three feet away from objects that are combustible; make sure clothing, bedding curtains etc. don't hover over or fall on the units, never leave a portable space heater unattended and make sure to turn off the units before bed.

Make sure your chimney is clean and in good shape and ashes are disposed of properly.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State