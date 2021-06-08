Being chased by an animal can really ruin your day. In some cases it can even be traumatic depending on the type of animal chasing you. A while back we posted a comment and question on our Townsquare Berkshire radio station Facebook pages which was the following:

We received a big response from our Facebook followers here in the Berkshires and beyond. There were some unexpected animals that made the list along with some interesting comments/feedback. Let's take a look at the 15 animals that have chased our Facebook followers. We have included some of the Facebook comments underneath each graphic below.

Berkshire County Residents Have Been Chased by These Animals: See Their Facebook Comments Below

