Risky Impersonation Phone Scam Circulating Berkshire County

Berkshire County residents may want to pay extra close attention to the source of their phone calls. It seems like as we get closer to the holiday season, spammy and scammy phone calls are increasing. For example, for the last week or so, my wife has been receiving at least one "Spam Risk" phone call daily and sometimes more. She does the right thing and doesn't answer the phone when a call like that hits her cell. Who needs that stress?

Risky Phone Calls are Going Around Berkshire County. One in Particular is Impersonating a Local Police Department

You may have received a risky phone call within the past few days, as the Adams Police Department put out an alert on its Facebook page on November 13 stating the following:

The Adams Police Department has had several calls this evening from local residents who have received phone calls that appeared to come from the police department business lines. The individual told several residents that they have warrants for their arrest. Please know that if you have a warrant for your arrest, we will not call you by phone. We will be at your door. 😜 Please never provide any vital information over the phone and we will never request payment regarding warrants. The individual making the calls had a heavy accent. If you ever question the legitimacy of the call advise the person you will contact the Adams Police Department directly at 413 743 1212 ext 0 and an officer working will be able to help you. Sorry to any residents that experienced this.

What Should Berkshire County Residents Do to Protect Themselves?

One way you can protect yourself from these types of phone calls is by not answering your phone. Many of these calls are identified as "Spam Risk" or "Unknown Caller," so that is a tipoff not to answer. If you do pick up, do the "gut check." If the person on the other line is asking for personal information or seems off, don't let the call continue; hang up immediately. The holiday season is upon us, which means more holiday-related scams will be here too, whether via phone, text, email, or other channels. Keep your eyes open and protect yourself.

