Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning.

Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22

8 Degrees Delayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs BArT Charter Public School Delayed 2 Hrs Berkshire Community College Delayed 2 Hrs

BCC has a delayed opening of two hours today, 12.12.22 Offices and classes will open at 10 am. Classes before 10 am are canceled. Berkshire Montessori School Delayed 2 Hrs Hancock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs Head Start @ Conte Closed Head Start @ Meadow Lane Pittsfield Open, No Transportation Hillcrest Academy Delayed 2 Hrs Mount Greylock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs Pine Cobble School Delayed 2 Hrs

Due to the road conditions Pine Cobble School will have a two hour delay today, Monday, December 12. Early Drop off will start at 9:30am and classes will begin at 10am. Pittsfield Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs

Berkshire County Weather Forecast:

Monday: Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.