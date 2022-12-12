Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning.
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22
|8 Degrees
|Delayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs
|BArT Charter Public School
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Berkshire Community College
|Delayed 2 Hrs
BCC has a delayed opening of two hours today, 12.12.22 Offices and classes will open at 10 am. Classes before 10 am are canceled.
|Berkshire Montessori School
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Hancock Regional SD
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Head Start @ Conte
|Closed
|Head Start @ Meadow Lane Pittsfield
|Open, No Transportation
|Hillcrest Academy
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Mount Greylock Regional SD
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Pine Cobble School
|Delayed 2 Hrs
Due to the road conditions Pine Cobble School will have a two hour delay today, Monday, December 12. Early Drop off will start at 9:30am and classes will begin at 10am.
|Pittsfield Public Schools
|Delayed 2 Hrs
Berkshire County Weather Forecast:
Monday: Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.