Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning.

Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22

8 DegreesDelayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs
BArT Charter Public SchoolDelayed 2 Hrs
Berkshire Community CollegeDelayed 2 Hrs
BCC has a delayed opening of two hours today, 12.12.22 Offices and classes will open at 10 am. Classes before 10 am are canceled.
Berkshire Montessori SchoolDelayed 2 Hrs
Hancock Regional SDDelayed 2 Hrs
Head Start @ ConteClosed
Head Start @ Meadow Lane PittsfieldOpen, No Transportation
Hillcrest AcademyDelayed 2 Hrs
Mount Greylock Regional SDDelayed 2 Hrs
Pine Cobble SchoolDelayed 2 Hrs
Due to the road conditions Pine Cobble School will have a two hour delay today, Monday, December 12. Early Drop off will start at 9:30am and classes will begin at 10am.
Pittsfield Public SchoolsDelayed 2 Hrs

Berkshire County Weather Forecast:

Monday: Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

