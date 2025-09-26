Massachusetts residents are reporting another scam that is going around.

According to various online sources, a majority of U.S. adults receive scam calls, emails, or texts weekly, and some encounter these scams daily. You must protect yourself and think before acting. If something seems suspicious, it probably is.

A Threatening Phone Scam is Making Its Way Around Massachusetts, Particularly Berkshire County

A phone scam is circulating throughout the community. The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about this scam. The info below was posted to the Berkshire County Sheriff's Facebook page on the morning of September 24, 2025:

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office wants to make the community aware of an ongoing scam that was reported today by a concerned community member to our office. An individual claiming to be a staff member at our office, is contacting some within the community to inform them that they’re in possession of personal items to include damaging material. They are requesting personal information to verify the items/materials that is in their possession is accurate. The person is identifying themselves as Dawn Simmons and is also providing a callback number, 413-471-5897. Please do not engage and simply hang up as this is a scam. Do not provide private information to any unknown party. They can use this information for a variety of criminal activities. Please continue to be safe and healthy Berkshire County!

Additional Steps You Can Take to Help Prevent Scams and Fraud

In addition to simply hanging up the phone, if you want, you can go the extra mile and report scams and fraud to law enforcement. You can also report scams and fraud to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by calling (877) 382-4357 or by going here.

