Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler Sits Down With ‘Slater and Marjo’ On Live 95.9 (Listen)
Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler sat down with "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Thursday just after 8 a.m. to talk about his achievements, the reason he is running for a third six-year term, and to address some attacks his challenger, Alf Barbalunga has made recently.
The interview is broken down into four 10-minute segments below.
This election will be decided in the primary on September 6, 2022.
