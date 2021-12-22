Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office Awarded $30,000 To Battle Substance Abuse
The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office is getting a big boost from the state to support its residential substance abuse treatment program. The program is receiving just shy of $30,000. Officially, it's $29,997.87.
According to a media release Tuesday from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded nearly $215,000 in federal funding to a total of eight Massachusetts sheriff’s offices around the state in support of their substance abuse treatment programs.
The federal Residential Substance Abuse Treatment grant program is aimed at breaking the cycle of drugs and violence by reducing the demand for, use, and trafficking of illegal drugs.
Committed to addressing the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts...
The RSAT grant awards help individuals suffering from substance misuse issues recover and reintegrate successfully into society... Our administration remains committed to addressing the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts by connecting those in need with critical resources to help them in recovery. ~ Governor Charlie Baker
The grant money will help provide needed resources...
These awards will provide frontline workers in our sheriff’s offices with the needed resources to serve those battling addiction... Their work provides services, builds support networks of those with lived experience, and facilitates resources beyond their incarceration. ~ Lt. Governor Karyn Polito
Eight sheriff's offices around the Commonwealth are receiving a portion of the money, and the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office is actually receiving the second-highest amount of funding out of all eight offices. The highest amount was awarded to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office, which is receiving an even $30,000. It's a difference of a couple of dollars.
Here is a chart showing what each Sheriff's Office is getting:
