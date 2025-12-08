Berkshire County experienced its first significant snowfall last Tuesday, December 2, and while it wasn't a hug estorm, it was enough to cancel school and force residents from their homes to shovel, snowblow, and sand/salt their driveways and walkways.

Unfortunately, my snowblower was (and still is) in the shop for service. So, when I went outside to clean up the snow, I had to settle on the old-fashioned method of shoveling. Luckily, my wife helped me speed up the process, and near the end of our cleanup duties, my neighbor let me use his snowblower for some fine-tuning. Hopefully, by the time the next big storm strikes, I'll have my snowblower back and ready to go. It's my fault, though, I waited until Thanksgiving week to take it in to get serviced. The company that is servicing my snowblower told me that they service them by the hundreds. Of course, it was a joke, but then again, was it?

Since that storm, Berkshire County hasn't really seen much snow, just mainly cold temperatures, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. So the question is: Are we expecting any snow this week, and how much?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), we are due to get some snow Tuesday night with less than a half inch possible, along with a snow/rain mix on Wednesday, but with very little accumulation. NWS is predicting some possible snow on Friday night and on Saturday, but no amounts have been posted at this point.

Right now, it seems like there aren't any big storms coming for the Berkshires this week, but you know how it is in Berkshire County; the forecast can change on the drop of a dime. So, it doesn't hurt to have your snowblower ready.

